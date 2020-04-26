DUPONT — Dolores Ann Vida, of Dupont, passed peacefully Saturday, April 25, 2020, at home. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Julia (Swiatek) Cigan. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph "Buddy" Vida, owner of Vida's Service Station, and daughter Maria Vida.

Mrs. Vida was a graduate of West Pittston High School, Wyoming Seminary School of Business, Wilkes-Barre Barber Institute, and Bradford School of Beauty. She received a bachelor's degree from Wilkes University and master's degree from Marywood University. She was the owner of D. Vida's Hair Salons, D. Vida's Floral & Gift, Mrs. Vida's Mini-Mart, and was Adjunct Art History Professor at Luzerne County Community College. She was an accomplished mezzo-soprano vocalist, artist and studied many mediums especially iconography. She was a past member of Wyoming Valley Oratorio, Wilkes College Madrigals, Ecumen Chorale, Mozart Club and Wyoming Valley Art League.

She is survived by daughter Vivian and Stanley Barket, of Dupont, daughter Ann and Jerome Fryzel, of Dupont, grandsons Joseph and Jen Barket, of Cortland, N.Y., Dr. Steven and Ashlie Barket, of Tallmadge, Ohio, Jeremy Barket, of Pittsburgh, Edward and Grace Renfer, of Las Vegas, Jason and Jodi Renfer, David Renfer, of Dupont, Damien Fryzel, of Dupont, great-grandchildren Karissa Renfer, Christian Renfer, Isaac Renfer, Alex Renfer, Harper Barket, Athena Renfer and Elias Joey Barket, brothers Joseph and Irene Cigan, of Dupont, and the Rev. John Cigan, of Jessup, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Dolores was a member of St. Michael's Byzantine Catholic Church, Pittston. Mrs. Vida loved spending time with her family, being involved with the arts, and entertaining guests in a welcoming home. She will be dearly missed.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith).

