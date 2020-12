WILKES-BARRE — Dolores C. (Bombay) Bigus, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, died Dec. 4, 2020. Memorial funeral Mass 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Saint Dominic worship site of Ss. Peter & Paul Parish, 155 Austin Ave., Parsons. Visitation and shared remembrances 9:30 a.m. Wednesday directly at church. Arrangements by the John V. Morris Family Funeral Homes Inc. of Wilkes-Barre.