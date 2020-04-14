WILKES-BARRE — Dolores C. Pisano, 89, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020, at Timber Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Plains Township.

Dolores was born in Wilkes-Barre, a daughter of the late Carl and Anna Bauer Basler. She was a graduate of St. Nicholas High School in Wilkes-Barre. Prior to retirement, Dolores had been employed in the local garment industry.

Dolores was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Wilkes-Barre, where she served as a Eucharistic minister and acolyte. She was also a member of the Altar and Rosary Society and was a "bulletin lady" at St. Mary's.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Louis G. Pisano Sr. on May 15, 1994; son-in-law, James Bower; grandsons, Patrick and Louis Pisano and James Bower III; and sisters, Ann Burian, Joan Dzurica, and Sylvia Basler.

Surviving are her son, Louis G. Pisano Jr. and his wife, Roseanne, of Hanover Township; daughters, Dolores A. Rushton, and her husband, Patrick, of Mountain Top, and Patricia A. Bower, of Dallas Township; grandchildren, Amy Krzywicki, Geoffrey Rushton, Mark Pisano, Christopher Pisano, Anthony Pisano, Katie Pisano, Matthew Bower, and Carmen Perry; great-grandchildren, Abbey Krzywicki, Emily Krzywicki, Eli Rushton, Aubrey Pisano, Avery Pisano, Ethan Pisano, Everett Pisano, Lily Perry, Levi Perry, and Vivienne Bower; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private for the immediate family. There will be no calling hours. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A public celebration of Dolores' life and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.