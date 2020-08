A Mass of Christian Burial for Dolores C. Pisano, 89, who passed away on April 13, 2020, has been scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 22, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre.

Those who are attending the Mass are required to wear a mask and abide by the CDC and State social distancing requirements.