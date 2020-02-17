WILKES-BARRE — Dolores Dalla-Verde, of Washington Square Apartments, Wilkes-Barre, passed away Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born Jan. 12, 1931, in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Michael and Elizabeth Dziedziak Swiontek.

Dolores attended GAR Memorial High School, Wilkes-Barre, and was employed in the area garment industry.

Dolores enjoyed cooking, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

A woman of strong faith, she was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ermido Dalla-Verde, on Jan. 14, 1995; brothers, John and Stanley Swiontek; and sisters, Stella Seighman, Sophie Valvonis, Jenny Barney, and Helen Cardineau.

Surviving are her daughters, Donna Thomas and her husband, Tony, of Wapwallopen, Carol Novick, of Pittston; son, Dale Dalla-Verde and his wife, Antionette, of Raleigh, N.C.; grandchildren, Catina Hinz and her husband, Kenneth, Rachael Ruggeri and her husband, Michael, Shannon Luzny and her companion, Jamie Lewis, Michael Dalla-Verde, Hollie Spicer and her husband, William, Ryan Novick and his companion, Alyssa Bouch, and Nicholas Dalla-Verde; great-grandchildren, Taylor Fonzo, Anthony Ruggeri, Nicholas Ruggeri, Jacob Dalla-Verde, Gianna Ruggeri, Dylan Spicer, Ryleigh Novick, Ivy Spicer, and Noah Hinz; brother, Joseph Swiontek, of Wilkes-Barre; and sister, Josephine Thieman, of Nashville, Tenn.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope parish, 40 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Robert Sickler will be Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the funeral home.