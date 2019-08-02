WILKES-BARRE — Dolores H. Suchar, 84, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, and of Nesquehoning for the past 12 years, entered into eternal rest Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her residence.

She was the widow of the late Leonard Suchar, who passed away Nov. 30, 1998.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Stella Pryzitowski. She was employed as a sewing machine operator for various dress factories in Wilkes-Barre for 46 years until retiring in 1996. She was a member of the former Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Wilkes-Barre; the former St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, Nesquehoning, where she was a member of the Rosary Society; and now a member of St. Joseph Parish of the Panther Valley, Summit Hill. She was also a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary of Brookside American Legion, Wilkes-Barre.

Dolores loved working as an activities director for a senior center in Wilkes-Barre, where she played the organ, organized bingo games and planned arts and crafts.

Surviving are daughters Mary Bantell, of Columbia, Md., and Rita Sasseen and her husband, Mark, of Nesquehoning; a son, Leonard and his wife, Jill, of Social Circle, Ga.; grandchildren Frank, Joshua and Susanne; and a great-granddaughter, Kira.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Florence Gurchak; and a brother, Raymond.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, in St. Joseph Parish of the P.V. Church, 462 W. Ludlow St., Summit Hill, with the Rev. Chris Zelonis officiating. Interment will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Wilkes-Barre. Calling hours 9 to 10 a.m. Monday morning at the church. The Rosary recitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. during the viewing.

The Joseph S. Blazosky Funeral Home has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.