Dolores J. Lidy Riviello, 84, formerly of Dupont, died Nov. 23, 2020. Funeral 9:30 a.m. Friday from the Louis V. Ciuccio Funeral Home, 145 Moosic Road, Old Forge, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Prince of Peace Parish – St. Mary's of the Assumption Church, 123 W. Grace St., Old Forge. Relatives and friends are invited to pay respects at the funeral home 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Friday.