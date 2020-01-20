Dolores Marie Greenfield née Kane passed away peacefully on Jan. 15, 2020, at the age of 90. Dolores was the daughter of Helen (Purvin) and Francis Kane. Dolores was a devoted spouse, mother, grandmother and aunt. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and went on to a career as an accountant for many different entities.

She was a member of St. Monica's, West Wyoming, in her later years.

Dolores leaves behind her loving spouse of 70 years, Charles (aka Winky).

Truly a love story!

She leaves behind her three children, Carol (Jim), Terry (Mark), and son, Charles Jr.; grandchildren, Colin (Sara), Cory, his love, Kimea, and Joshua (Terry), Tammy and Todd, (Charles Jr.), Benjamin and Nicholas (Carol); brother, Gerald Kane (Betty), and many nieces and nephews.

Dolores is preceded in passing by sisters, Judy Kane (child), Claire Goodall-Garbett, Shirley Welkey and brothers, Donald and John Kane, as well as pups, MacGregor and Pepe.

We will miss her smiling face and her devotion to her family. Mom made everyday a holiday but truly shined when confronted with making more out of less!

Dolores and Charles Sr. taught their children, by example, how to raise a family with love. Priceless!

Our memories will keep Mom with us forever!

We wish to thank her physician, Dr. Mario Adajar, the staff at Little Flower Manor and the Allied Service Hospice caregivers for their devotion and skilled care.

We are humbled by the depth of their compassion.

At her request, a service and celebration of her life will be observed privately by her family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc. Funeral Home, Forty Fort.

Donation can be made to the . Special donations can be made to Allied Services Skilled Nursing (formerly Little Flower Manor), 200 S. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Being the kind and compassionate person that Dolores was, she would appreciate your prayers and merely your devotion to your family.

That was just her way!

For more information or to send the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.