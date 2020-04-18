CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. — Dolores Marie Martin, age 80, of Clifton Park, N.Y., passed away at home on March 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elizabeth Lovendusky (Hoolick). She was predeceased by her husband, George Martin Jr., her son, George M. Martin, brothers, Stephen, Joseph, and sister, Irene (Katyl).

She was a graduate of Marymount High School and East Strousburg State College. She worked as a teacher before beginning her career as a real estate broker in New York, Michigan, and Colorado.

She was a parishioner of St. Edward the Confessor, where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

She is survived by her children, Chris and Deborah, sisters, Marie (Yuknavage) and Barbara (Keiderling), and her grandchildren, Jesse and Alexa.

A future Mass and memorial will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to her church by going to www.faithdirect.net, and enter parish code: NY113.

Arrangements by the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park, N.Y., 12065.