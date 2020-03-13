WILKES-BARRE — Dolores Mary Borowski passed away quietly March 12, 2020, at the age of 95, after a brief illness.

Dolores was a life resident of the Heights in Wilkes-Barre who enjoyed gardening, jewelry making and sewing. She was a strong and determined women who loved her home, where she lived until her sudden illness. She was a skilled seamstress and a member of the International Ladies' Garment Workers Union. Dolores was a faithful Catholic and a parishioner of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Wilkes-Barre.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Bernard; father, Frank Bartz; mother, Mary Palko Bartz; daughter-in-law, Janet Rochelle and brothers, Frank, Leo, Edward and Joseph.

She is survived by two sons, Bernard Mark of Hughestown and David Franklin and wife Patricia Ann of Annandale, Va., as well as grandson David Joseph of Los Angeles, Calif.

The family is planning a celebration of life in the spring. Arrangements were entrusted to the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, Wilkes-Barre.