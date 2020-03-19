EXETER — Dominic "Donnie" Carsia, 70, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Pittston, he was the son of the late Dominic and Alice (Rozelle) Carsia. He was a graduate of Wyoming Area. In his youth, he enjoyed playing basketball and worked alongside his father at Fox Hill Citgo Service Station. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for 30 years. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston.

Dominic enjoyed having lunch with his brothers-in-laws, Ed and Jim Booth, and his passion was his family, where he loved spending time with his wife, Mary Jane, and his beloved grandchildren.

Preceding him in death was his sister, Linda Welc.

Surviving is his wife of 46 years, the former Mary Jane Booth; children; Jennifer Balchune and her husband Joseph, of Eldersburg, Md.; Nick Carsia and his wife Joy, of Swoyersville; grandchildren; Jenelle and Jillian Balchune, and Julia Carsia; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the convenience of the family from Immaculate Conception Church of Corpus Christi Parish, West Pittston .

Interment will be in the Memorial Shrine Cemetery, Carverton.

There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Metcalfe Shaver Kopcza Funeral Home Inc., 504 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.

For more information or to send condolences please visit us at wwwmetcalfeshaver.com.