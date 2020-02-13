PHOENIXVILLE— Dominick Edward Olszyk, age 87, loving husband of the late Roseanne (Oakschaunas) Olszyk, of Phoenixville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at his home.

Born Sept. 13, 1932, in Luzerne County, he was the son of the late Anthony & Cecelia (Andrzejewski) Olszyk. Dominick was a graduate of Kingston High School and would later go on to attend Johns Hopkins University before enlisting in the United States military where served his country proudly in the Navy and Army where he was a decorated veteran. After his discharge from the military he worked for Phoenix Steel for over 33 years.

He would later go on to acquire a job with Hollingsworth for 15 years and would end his career with Mail Room Systems where he worked until December of 2019. Dominick loved to dance, he would travel far and wide whenever he had the opportunity to see bands that he enjoyed and was also a regular at some of the local clubs in the Phoenixville area. In his spare time Dominick enjoyed playing darts and shuffleboard and was always known to crack a joke and make others laugh; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his family, he was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend to all and he will be missed by many.

In addition to his parents, Dominick was preceded in death by his loving wife, Roseanne Olszyk; one son, Mark Olszyk, husband of Christina; and three siblings, Joseph Olszyk, Eleanor Dann and Josephine Troiani.

In addition to his loving companion Eleanor Jeffers, Dominick is survived by three daughters, Monica Olszyk, Susan Pyle, wife of Gregory and Christine Graten; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one sister, Theresa Leonard, wife of Les.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the viewing for Dominick 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday Feb. 15, 2020, at the St. Ann Chapel, 502 W. Main St, Phoenixville. Prayer services will follow the calling time at the chapel. Burial will be held in the Washington Memorial Chapel Churchyard following the funeral ceremony.

Condolences may be made by visiting www.PhoenixvilleFuneralHome.com.

Arrangements are being handled by the Campbell - Ennis - Klotzbach Funeral Home Inc., Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.