WILKES-BARRE — Dominick Zarola, 89, of Wilkes-Barre passed away on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Born December 14, 1929 in Kingston, he was a son of the late Dominick and Catherine Fatheryar Zarola.
Dominick was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School. He retired from the former Mercy Hospital in the early 1990s and previously worked as a landscape contractor for many years.
Dominick was a passionate fisherman and equine sports enthusiast. He enjoyed family trips to Cape May for more than forty-five years and playing the role of pied piper to his grandchildren.
Brothers, Joseph, Thomas, William and Robert Zarola; and sisters, Betty McAnulty and Laura Jean Burkel, preceded him in death.
Dominick will be greatly missed by his wife, the former Carmelita Tosline; children Anthony and his wife Lynda Zarola of Wilkes-Barre, William V. Zarola of Dallas, Susan and her husband Eric Cohen of New York and Joseph and his wife Tracy Zarola of Shavertown; grandchildren, Maria, Nicholas, Anthony and Michael Zarola, Dominick, Zoe and Angelo Zarola; Samantha and Joshua Cohen, and Patrick and Adam Zarola; sister Kathleen Stile of Naples, Flordia; nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Celebration of Dominick's Life will begin with visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 11, at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St. in Wilkes-Barre and continue there at 9 a.m. on Tuesday with gathering followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of Saint Aloysius. Interment will be in Saint Mary's Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Dominick's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019