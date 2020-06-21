The Rev. Monsignor Donald A. McAndrews died on June 18, 2020, at Allied Hospice in Scranton.

Monsignor was born on Feb. 21, 1929, in Archbald. He was the third of six children born to John and Helen O'Rourke McAndrews. He was predeceased by siblings, Aloysius (Alice), John (Joan), Catherine Thompson (Leonard) and Anne, brother-in-law, Tom Brown and niece, Susan McAndrews Falcone. He is survived by one sister, Mary Helen Brown, of Dunmore, nine nieces and nephews, 16 grandnieces and grandnephews and many cousins.

Monsignor attended St. Thomas Aquinas grade school and graduated from Archbald High School in 1946. He attended the University of Scranton and in Sept. 1948, he was assigned to St. Peter's Seminary in London, Ontario, Canada. While there, he received a bachelor's degree in honors philosophy from the University of Western Ontario. He was ordained to the priesthood on June 5, 1954, at St Peter's Cathedral in Scranton, by the Most Rev. Henry T. Klonowski, D.D., Auxiliary Bishop of Scranton.

Monsignor's first assignment was at St. Ann's Parish in Shohola as assistant pastor. In 1958, he was assigned to study social work at the Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C. He received his master's degree in 1960. Upon returning to the Diocese of Scranton, he served as assistant pastor of St. Patrick's Parish in Milford and Immaculate Conception Parish in West Pittston.

In 1961, Monsignor was named Executive Director of Catholic Social Services of Wyoming Valley and in 1972, the Hazelton Office was added. He served in this position for 30 years. In addition, he was named Chaplain of College Misericordia and joined the faculty as Lecturer in the Sociology Department.

In 1968, Monsignor and the Rev. Dr. Jule Ayers, the Pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre, cofounded Ecumenical Enterprises Inc., (EEI), to provide housing for the elderly and low-income families in the Wilkes-Barre area.

Working with EEI Board of Directors and Catholic Social Services, plans were made to start a food kitchen. With the help of various labor unions, the building was renovated to include a modern kitchen and dining area, a storage area, a free health clinic, a food distribution area and clothing room. In 1983, the St Vincent de Paul Kitchen opened its doors and has continued to serve over four hundred guests every day.

In 1972, he received his first pastoral appointment to St. Mark's Parish in Inkerman. In 1982, Monsignor became Pastor of St. Aloysius Parish in Wilkes-Barre and remained there for 23 years until his retirement in 2004. He then became a resident at St. Villa's in Dunmore.

In 1973, Pope Paul VI appointed him a Papal Chamberlain with the title of Monsignor. He went on to be named a Prelate of Honor by Pope John Paul II in 1983.

In 1992, a retirement dinner was held to recognize his many accomplishments in the church and community. He developed The Bridge Youth Program, the Wilkes-Barre Chapter of Big Brothers and Big Sisters, Court Advocate Program, Gabriel House and Project HEAD for the elderly. He served on the Board of Directors for Mercy Hospital, Valley Crest Nursing Home, President's Council of Misericordia University, Retreat State Hospital, School of Social Work at Marywood University, Flood Recovery Task Force of 1972, Area Agency of Aging, Office of Children and Youth.

He also served on the Social Welfare Division of the Pennsylvania Catholic Conference, Diocesan Finance Council, Priests Council and Moderator of the Diocesan Ladies of Charity.

Monsignor was awarded two honorary degrees, Doctor of Humanities from King's College in 1987, and a Doctor of Divinity from Misericordia in 2004, along with the Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award from the University of Scranton in 2000.

In his retirement, Monsignor continued to assist in various parishes including St. Peter's Cathedral in Scranton, St. John the Baptist in Larksville, and St. Mary's in Dunmore.

Due to the current health crisis, a private burial ceremony will be held. A public memorial Mass will be scheduled at a future date at St. Aloysius in Wilkes-Barre.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen, 33 Northampton St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.