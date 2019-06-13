SWEET VALLEY — Donald Allen Wesley, age 86, of Sweet Valley, went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 9, 2019, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Sweet Valley on Jan. 3, 1933, and was the son of the late George and Claire Deets Wesley.

Donald served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was owner/operator of Don Wesley's Used Car and Body Shop in Sweet Valley. Donald was a successful entrepreneur which included a local cable television company in Sweet Valley, land developer and home construction. He had a caring and generous heart and helped many people in need during difficult times in their lives. Donald enjoyed fishing and relaxing at his cabin in Canada, and loved being around children, especially his grandchildren. He was proud to be part of the Great American Race.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Harry, Warden and George Wesley, grandson Scott Allen Kondash, son-in-law Timothy Sutliff, half-brother Ferman Wesley and half-sister Jean Atkinson.

Donald is survived by five daughters, Helen Frank (John), Diane Kondash (Joseph), Donna Sutliff, Katrina Kottler (Jack) and Laura Crawford (Daniel); brother Larry Wesley; sisters June Walsh, Lois Sayre, Mary Claire Warman and Beverly Steltz; 13 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and his special friend, Jean Wesley.

A memorial service will be held at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with his grandson, George Frank, officiating.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4:30 p.m. prior to the service on Thursday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Dr., #7, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 or Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Co., 5383 Main Road, Sweet Valley, PA 18656.

