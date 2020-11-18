1/1
Donald Andrew Nallon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SHAVERTOWN — Donald Andrew Nallon, 87, of Shavertown, formerly of Morrisville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Sherman) Nallon.

He was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School.

Donald was an extrusion machine operator for Okonite cable company, where he worked for 35 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of St. Therese's Parish, American Legion, Dallas, VFW Kingston and the Elks. He was a lifelong avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife, Alice Delmore; daughter, Barbara Ann Nallon; brother, Frank (Buddy) Nallon; sister, Dorothy Nallon.

Surviving are daughter, Donna Nallon Zavaskas, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Donald Drelick, of Hanover Township, Amy Zavaskas Austin and husband, Danny, of Hanover Township; Caitlin Geiger and companion, Jeff Fenner, of Nanticoke; Zachary Geiger, of Hanover Township; great-grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Alice, Meadow and Lucas; sister-in-law, Patricia Bogumil, of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral Services will begin Monday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Snowdon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Therese's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snowdon Funeral Home
140 N Main St
Shavertown, PA 18708
(570) 675-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved