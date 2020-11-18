SHAVERTOWN — Donald Andrew Nallon, 87, of Shavertown, formerly of Morrisville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of the late Frank and Katherine (Sherman) Nallon.

He was a 1951 graduate of St. Mary's High School.

Donald was an extrusion machine operator for Okonite cable company, where he worked for 35 years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of St. Therese's Parish, American Legion, Dallas, VFW Kingston and the Elks. He was a lifelong avid supporter of the Philadelphia Eagles.

In addition to his parents, he was proceeded in death by his wife, Alice Delmore; daughter, Barbara Ann Nallon; brother, Frank (Buddy) Nallon; sister, Dorothy Nallon.

Surviving are daughter, Donna Nallon Zavaskas, of Shavertown; grandchildren, Donald Drelick, of Hanover Township, Amy Zavaskas Austin and husband, Danny, of Hanover Township; Caitlin Geiger and companion, Jeff Fenner, of Nanticoke; Zachary Geiger, of Hanover Township; great-grandchildren, Michael, Aiden, Alice, Meadow and Lucas; sister-in-law, Patricia Bogumil, of Wilkes-Barre.

Funeral Services will begin Monday, Nov. 23, at 9:30 a.m. from Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home, Inc., 140 N. Main St., Shavertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Therese's Church, 64 Davis St., Shavertown. The Rev. James Paisley will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Friends may call Sunday, Nov. 22, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home.