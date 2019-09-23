WILKES-BARRE — Donald Bradley Stewart, 67, of Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Hartford, Conn., passed peacefully into the loving arms of his Savior on Wednesday evening, Sept. 18, 2019, at River Manor Nursing Home, Wilkes-Barre.

Celebration of Donald's life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, in Faith Congregational Church, 2030 Main St., Hartford, CT 06120. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. with service to follow at 10 a.m. Burial will be at Connecticut State Veterans Cemetery, Middletown, Conn.

There will be a memorial service held at 5 p.m. on Oct. 3, 2019, at The Salvation Army, 17 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre.

