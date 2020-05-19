TOMS RIVER, N.J. — Donald Bryden Jennings, of Toms River, N.J. (formerly of Pittston), died peacefully at home on May 15, 2020, with his wife, Susan Marino-Jennings, by his side. He was the son of the late Mr. and Mrs. Joseph T. Jennings from West Pittston. Don was a graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, with a B.S. in commerce and finance. His long and successful banking career began with the Virgin Islands National Bank in St. Croix, after which he worked for Girard Trust Bank in Philadelphia. Don was chairman, president and CEO of Hanover Bank in Wilkes-Barre for over 20 years. He was co-founder and chairman of the Valley Community Bank in Kingston for many years in the 1990s. For almost 30 years, Don was involved in Partnership Investment Management with many U.S. bank holdings. Don served as an outside Director for banks in Florida, Massachusetts and California. In addition, he was on the Board of Directors for The Salvation Army and The Blind Association in Wilkes-Barre. He also served on the Board for Bishop O'Reilly High School in Kingston. He was a volunteer Child Advocate for C.A.S.A. — Court Appointed Special Advocates and was a member of the St. Luke's Church, both in Toms River, N.J. He enjoyed traveling near and far — from the Jersey Shore and Pennsylvania, to Florida and up to Maine, out to Wisconsin and Colorado, and over to Europe and more. Don had a brilliant mind and loved to read, he was cerebral, insightful, knowledgeable on many topics and encouraged others to think outside conventional wisdom. He loved spending time with his family and friends, he was happy and kind — a true gentleman. Don was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine "Kate" Moxham, of Maine, and his brothers, Joseph T. Jennings Jr. and John A. Jennings. He is survived by his loving family: His wife. Susan Marino-Jennings, his daughters, Lee Ann (Steven) Wilson and Sue Sinton, from Colorado, his sons, Donald Jennings and Douglas (Sandy) Jennings, from Florida, James Richardella ("Fowler"), from New Jersey, and his son-in-law, Todd Moxham, from Maine. In addition, Don is survived by his 11 grandchildren, Callie (Josh) and Jenni (Zac); Cody and Megan; Sarah, Rachel and Ian; Tyler and Riley; Hudson Rose and Brody; and five great-grandchildren, Ollie and Taiya; Jax, Brantley and Decklyn, all of whom were a source of great joy and kept their "Awpaw" young at heart. Services are pending due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The family plans to have a Mass at St. Luke's Church and Celebration of Life in the Toms River, N.J., area, with more information to follow at www.silvertonmemorial.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 1738 Route 37 East, Toms River, NJ 08753 and/or Hackensack Meridian Health Hospice (South), 80 Nautilus Dr., Manahawkin, NJ 08050. "To laugh often and much; to win the respect of intelligent people and the affection of children; to earn the appreciation of honest critics and endure the betrayal of false friends; to appreciate beauty; to find the best in others; to leave the world a bit better whether by a healthy child, a garden patch, or a redeemed social condition; to know even one life has breathed easier because you have lived. This is to have succeeded." -Ralph Waldo Emerson
Published in Times Leader from May 19 to May 20, 2020.