LAKE SILKWORTH — Donald C. Kivler, 92, of Lake Silkworth passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

He was born in Nanticoke on Jan. 14, 1929, son of the late Clarence and Ruth Morris Kivler.

Don was a graduate of Nanticoke High School and Wilkes College.

After college he served his country by serving in the United States Navy, after being Honorably Discharged, he entered into the insurance business and retired from Penn-Miller Insurance Company.

He was a member of the Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke; Lake Silkworth Vol. Fire Co., Lake Silkworth Protective Assoc., Luzerne County Fire Police Assoc., Nanticoke Masonic Lodge, Irem Temple Shrine, St. Davids Society and the Hi Lites Auto Club.

He was proceeded in death by his wife, Louise.

Surviving are his nephew, Thomas Dibble and wife, Julia, niece, Joann Goddard, many great nieces and nephews, Tracey, Richard, Kerri, Alex, Christine, Phillip, Jennifer, Brian, Jake, Dakota, Luke, Ethan, Abigail, Drew, Madison, Jack and the Marie Hamilton family.

Private funeral services are being arranged by the Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.

A memorial service will take place at a later date.