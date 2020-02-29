KINGSTON — Donald Calvin Robins, of Kingston, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020. He was within days of reaching his latest age-goal of completing his 95th year. During the final years of his life, he was superbly well-cared for at home by his wife, with exceptional support by the Veterans Administration Medical Center's Home Care Program. During the final weeks of his life, he appreciated the outstanding care he received at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Allied Services Meade Street Skilled Nursing Facility.

A Class of 1943 graduate of Kingston High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force on May 12, 1943, offering to serve his country during World War II and the Korean War. He trained in the Boca Raton Radar III Echelon Maintenance School. He became a Radar Mechanic Bombardment specialist for which he received three service medals.

Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force, he joined, and later bought, Royal Sweets, which he led until his retirement in 1980. People who knew the ever-upbeat Donald, mused that Rick James must have known Donald when he composed "The Candy Man," sung by the Mary Jane Girls.

He married Rita Rose Brayford of Wilkes-Barre, a graduate of Wilkes-Barre General Hospital School of Nursing, on Sept. 11, 1948. They enjoyed 72 joyous years together, spending six months of every retirement year at their home in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, along with their many dear friends.

He was a lifelong member of Wyoming Avenue Christian Church and became a deacon when he was 23, a role he valued his entire life. He was also a member of the church's finance committee and willingly served in any other capacity needed.

He is survived by his wife, Rita, daughter Georgia Robins Sadler and her husband, Blair Sadler. Other survivors include granddaughters Noelle Robins Sadler (husband, Quentin Delory) and Nicole Robins Sadler (husband, Evan Ransom), four great-grandchildren, Stellan, Zoe, Vivienne, and Adrian, and many nieces and nephews.