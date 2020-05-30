FALLS — Donald Dean Traver, 77, of Falls, formally of the Bloomsburg area, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Judith M. Bitler. Born in Bloomsburg on May 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Emra and Geraldine Shultz Traver. Don was a 1961 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. In 1986, Don was diagnosed with cancer as result of being exposed to Agent Orange. Over the next several years, he battled several illnesses due to his contact with Agent Orange in Vietnam. Prior to his retirement in 1998, he worked for Proctor and Gamble for 25 years. He was an avid hunter and fisher, a member of the American Legion, Black Walnut Post 510 and Tunkhannock Moose Lodge. Don was huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Tim and wife, Cindy; daughter, Veronica Swire and husband, Wayne; brothers, Leonard and wife, Nancy, Thomas and wife, Pam, and Mark Traver; grandchildren, Zachary Swire, Cole Swire, Megan Swire, Jeremy Traver, Curtis Burns, and Loni Traver; great-grandchildren, Logan Jay Swire, and Jackson Dean Swire. Don was preceded in death by his brothers, Daniel, Larry, and George Traver; sister, Evelyn Hettesheimer. Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place, with interment in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg. Those of you who may wish to attend Don's funeral service can join the family online at 11 a.m. for a livestreamed service with Pastor Nicholas McMichael of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church on Monday, June 1, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com, under Donald D. Traver's tribute page. Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, Pa 18657. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Times Leader from May 30 to May 31, 2020.