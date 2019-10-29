SWEET VALLEY — Donald E. Carter Jr., age 62, of Sweet Valley, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at home.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on Sept. 5, 1957, and was the son of Donald E. Carter Sr., of Sweet Valley, and the late Lois Davies Carter.

Donald retired from SCI-Retreat as a corrections officer after 30 years of service. He coached mini football and wrestling for Lake-Lehman. Donald possessed a wonderfully strange sense of humor and enjoyed playing unique practical jokes on his family and friends. He was a member of the George M. Dallas Masonic Lodge #531, Dallas.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by son, Sean Carter and brother, Scott Carter.

In addition to his father, Donald is survived by his wife of 28 years, the former Kathleen Martz; sons, Donald E. Carter III, Kristopher Carter and Bryan Carter and his wife, Elspeth; brothers, Jeffrey Carter and Mark Carter; and sister, Sherry Carter.

A visitation will be held 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corners of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Private interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Lake Township.

Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com.