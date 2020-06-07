MEHOOPANY TWP. — Donald E. Henning Jr., of Mehoopany Township, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2020. He was married to Barbara C. Henning.

He was born in Nicholson on June 13, 1934, to Donald E. Henning Sr. and Dorothy Squires Henning.

Donald graduated from Farragut Preparatory School in New Jersey and attended the University of Vermont. He went on to complete training at the Hobart School of Welding in Hobart, Ohio.

He then joined the Boilermakers Union and progressed from welder to welding supervisor and completed his career as a general superintendent.

During his retirement he was happiest being behind the wheel of his truck and sharing time between his home in Mehoopany, his summer home on Lake Ontario, and his getaway in Big Timber, Montana.

He enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing and socializing with family, friends and complete strangers alike.

Donald was preceded in death by his son, Kent Jason Henning.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Barbara; sister, Jane and her husband, Scott Owens; daughter, Kelly and her husband Jerry Frey, of Bryn Mawr; sons, Kristopher J. Henning and his wife Dorie, of Rockport, Maine, Kurt J. Henning and his wife Lesley of Seneca, S.C.; granddaughter, Kaylin Henning; and grandsons, Joshua Henning, Samuel, Jonah, and Alec Frey.

A sincere thank y

ou is extended to the F.W.M. Emergency Squad, Geisinger G.W.V., and Allied Services Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Scranton.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.