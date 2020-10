PASCO, Wash. — Donald Eugene McGlynn Jr., also known as "Don" or "Donnie," 67, of Pasco, Wash., died Sept. 26, 2020. Memorial Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary's Church, Mocanaqua. The family will receive friends 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of Mass at the church. Arrangements are in the care of Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke.