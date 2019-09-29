|
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Donald G. Burke, 86, of New Bedford, Massachusetts, passed away on Sept. 24, 2019.
Born Feb. 8, 1933, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Edward J. and Emma Perschau Burke.
Donald was a graduate of St. Leo's High School in Ashley. He was employed in the library of the University of Massachusetts, North Dartmouth Campus, for many years before retiring.
Donald was preceded in death by brothers Bishop James C. Burke, O.P.D.D., Paul, Bernard F., The Rev. Edward J., O.F.M., Gerard R. and Karl M. Burke; a sister, Patricia Bratton; and great-nephew, Michael Quiet.
He will be greatly missed by his sister, Kathryn J. Burke, of Mountain Top; sister-in-law Patricia Burke, of Fairview Heights, Ill.; niece Judith and her husband, Dave Quiet; nephews Patrick Bratton, Michael and his wife, Lori Burke, and Joseph and his wife, Donna Burke; a great-niece and great-nephews; and other family and friends.
Celebration of Donald's life will be held with gathering beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, from McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the Church of St. Nicholas.
Memories and condolences may be shared with Donald's family at www.celebratehislife.com.
Published in Times Leader from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019