Donald H. Linker
WILKES-BARRE — Donald H. Linker, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Geisinger South, Wilkes-Barre.

Born July 23, 1939, in Wilkes-Barre, he was a son of the late Henry and Catherine Hogan Linker.

Donald served in the United States Army from 1956-57, and was employed as a pipe insulator for the International Association of Heat and Frost Insulators and Asbestos Worker's Union, Local No. 38, Wilkes-Barre.

Don had a special devotion to his church, Our Lady of Hope parish, Wilkes-Barre. He volunteered his time to care for and maintain the church and grounds.

He was a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus, Bishop William J. Hafey ASM No. 925, Wilkes-Barre; past Faithful Navigator and former District Deputy for the Pennsylvania State Knights of Columbus Council; and the International Order of Alhambra.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Jeanne, on Jan. 21, 2018; twin brother, Delbert; brothers, William and Henry; and sisters, Charlotte Banta and Marilyn Klack.

Surviving is his brother, Joseph Linker, of Kingston; sisters, Janet Yourglivch, of Wilkes-Barre, and Denise DeLong and her husband, Larry, of Montrose; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 9 a.m. Friday from the Jendrzejewski Funeral Home, 21 N. Meade St., Wilkes-Barre, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Parish, Park Avenue, Wilkes-Barre. Interment with military honors will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township. Family and friends may call 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.



Published in Times Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 8, 2020
To Joe and Janet: Our deepest SYMPATHY on your lost of a loved one, may he R.I.P. havent seen you in ages your friend FRITZ.
UDISKI, FAMILY
Friend
