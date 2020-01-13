|
Donald J. Cavanaugh (Uncle Donald), 100, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Wesley Village Campus, United Methodist Homes, Jenkins Township.
Born in Pittston on Jan. 9, 1920, he was the son of the late William and Mary Ethel Armitage Cavanaugh. He resided in Wilkes-Barre for many years.
Mr. Cavanaugh was a member of St. Barbara Parish at St. Anthony of Padua Church, Exeter, and its Holy Name Society. He was most proud that he received his GED at the young age of 84 years.
He was U. S. Army veteran having served his country during WWII in the South Pacific. He served with and was a member of the 77th Division Association and the 307th Infantry Division of the Veterans Society.
He had worked as a chauffeur and radio controlled taxi driver for the Motor Pool branch of the equipment services Division of the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
After his service, he had worked for the American Auto stores, Pittston, the Penna. Lawn mover, Exeter, and the Tobyhanna Army Depot.
He was a member of the National Association of Retired Federal employees ( NARFE), life member of the Disabled American Veterans Chapter No. 46, and the Hollenback Golf Club.
He was also a life member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 372 Pittston and its 4th degree Assembly.
Preceding him in death were his sisters, Dorothy Cavanaugh Dixon and Jean Manderson, and a brother, William Cavanaugh Jr.
Surviving are his niece, Linda and her husband, Leonard Blandina, of West Wyoming, great-nieces Donna (James) Lamoreaux, of Sweet Valley, Patricia Pollock, of Berwick, and Lisa (Jeff) Mleczynski, of Pittston; Great nephews, Kenneth (Patti) Gilley, of West Pittston, David (Jackie) Dixon, of Hanover.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation 4 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.
Military funeral honors will be accorded by the AMVETS Honor Guard at 9 a.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. at St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter.
The Rev. Michael J. Finn, pastor, will be celebrant.
Interment will be in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton.
Memorial donations may be made to the Social Concerns Committee of St. Barbara Parish or to the Pittston Senior Citizens Center.
Special acknowledgments to Dr. Radzwilka, to Tiffany Court, Kingston, and the Pittston Senior Citizens Center for their extraordinary care of Donald.
To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.