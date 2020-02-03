LARKSVILLE — Donald J. Nallon, 61, of Larksville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 29, 1958, in Kingston, a son of the late Francis J. and Rosemary Benson Nallon. He was a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and was employed at the Sears Warehouse for many years. Donald enjoyed fishing and the outdoors.

Surviving are his brothers, Francis Nallon and his wife Karen, of Kingston, David Nallon and his wife, Margaret, of Luzerne, sister Karen Schooley and her husband Doug, of St. Petersburg, Fla., nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Mass which will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the Church of St. Ignatius Loyola, North Maple Avenue, Kingston. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Pringle. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Thursday until the time of the Mass. Condolences can be sent to the family at: www.maher-collins.com.