|
EXETER — Donald J. Zurenda Sr., 84, of Exeter, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
Donald was born in Wilkes-Barre in 1934, the son of the late Joseph and Bertha (Dokas) Zurenda. Donald graduated from the Admiral Farragut Academy and went on to attend the University of Scranton.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Oliveri Zurenda; sons, Donald Jr. and Gary; daughters, Marianne, Lydia and husband, Ted Charney, and Carina and husband, Bruce Magida. Donald was blessed with eight grandchildren, Joseph Zurenda; Hope, Madelyn and Ethan Charney; Dante and wife, Cynthia; Gwyneth, Ella and Alana Magida; great-grandchildren Raelyn, Dante and Jasmine Zurenda; sisters, Carol Morgan and Mary Annette and husband Jim Phillips. Also numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who loved him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law Joseph Morgan.
Donald was a member of St. Barbara's Parish, Exeter, and attained the rank of Fourth Degree as a member of the Knight of Columbus. Donald was a master plumber and pipe-fitter with Local 524 for more than 50 years. He was the founder and president of U.S. Seal Inc., Wyoming.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at St. Barbara's Parish, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Joseph Sibilano, will be celebrant. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to time of service Friday at the church prior to the Mass. To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Donald Zurenda may be directed to support the pancreatic cancer research of Dr. Lei Zheng at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Please make checks payable to Johns Hopkins University. Gifts may be mailed with a memo indicating that this gift is in memory of Donald Zurenda to the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center, 750 E. Pratt St., Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.