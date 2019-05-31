DUPONT — Don Jacobs, 74, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Dupont, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Don's survivors include his wife, Ann; his three children, Donald Jr., Michael and Steven; his sister, Janice; and his six grandchildren.

You may remember Don from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Join Don's family for his gathering at noon and service at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday from Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, (717) 766-3421.

Read Don's full obituary and sign his official guest book by visiting www.Buhrig.com.