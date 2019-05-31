Donald John "Don" Jacobs (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Myers-Buhrig Funeral Home & Crematory
37 E Main St
Mechanicsburg, PA
17055
(717)-766-3421
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:30 PM
Obituary
DUPONT — Don Jacobs, 74, of Mechanicsburg, and formerly of Dupont, died Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Don's survivors include his wife, Ann; his three children, Donald Jr., Michael and Steven; his sister, Janice; and his six grandchildren.

You may remember Don from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Join Don's family for his gathering at noon and service at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday from Buhrig Funeral Home and Crematory, (717) 766-3421.

Published in Times Leader from May 31 to June 1, 2019
