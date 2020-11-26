OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. — Donald Joseph Ruddy (Don), of Ocean Isle Beach, N.C., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at the age of 69, with his devoted wife by his side.

Don attended St. Boniface Parochial Grade School, graduating in 1969 from St. Leo's School, Ashley. He then joined the Army's 402nd Military Police and became an Army Ranger, before earning an Honorable Discharge in 1971. Don then joined the Army Reserves until 1976.

Don earned an illustrious 55-year-career in the lumber industry, including Bowden-Northrup, Simpson Building Supply, Manufacturer's Reserve, PALCO (Pacific Lumber Co.), Epperson Lumber and Weyerhaeuser. Don was known to his friends and co-workers for his kindness, humor, wealth of lumber knowledge and by always referring to his wife as "his bride."

He was a previous member of the Ashley Lions Club and St. Conrad's Club.

Don loved golf, gardening and watching Notre Dame win.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy (Schultz) and father, Donald J. Ruddy, Sr. and by his stepson, Rick Lubrecht.

Surviving is his loving wife, Karen (Mulherin) Ruddy; sister, Dottie Grogan and her husband, Dennis, of Whitefield; N.H.; nieces, Bridget Gigliotti and her husband, Tom, of N.H., Carrie Abbott and her husband, Chris, of Syracuse, N.Y., sister-in-law, Constance Karpowich, of Hanover Township.; nieces and nephews, Mary Balbach and her husband, Kurt, of Hanover Township, Jason Karpowich and his wife, Michelle, of Hanover Township, Kelly Mercadante and her husband, Joseph, of Mountain Top, John Paul Karpowich, of Hanover Township and Joseph Karpowich and his wife, Helen, of Hanover Township; cousins, Robert Cerwonka and his wife, Maria, of Utah, Marie Harding, of Hanover Township, William Lavan and his wife, Doreen and Brian Lavan and his wife, Sharon, both of Wilkes-Barre, several great-nieces and nephews.

Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Fatima Parish at St. Mary's Church of the Immaculate Conception, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

There will be no public calling hours.

Those attending the Mass must wear a mask and abide by state social distancing guidelines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don's name to the Wounded Warrior Project or to the American Lung Association. Condolences may be sent by visiting Don's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre.