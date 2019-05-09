TUNKHANNOCK — Donald Kulick, 85, of Tunkhannock, died Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Geisinger South Hospice of Wilkes-Barre. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Kroll Kulick, on Jan. 18, 2007.

Born in Edwardsville on Aug. 10, 1933, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna Kulick.

Don was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting and fishing alongside his wife.

He is survived by his two sons, Don and wife Kathy, of Edwardsville, and Brian and wife Wendy, of Virginia; and grandchildren Kimberly, Joseph, Jack and Natalie Kulick.

In addition to his wife, Don was preceded in death by brother James; sisters Anna, Sue, Helen and Mae; and beloved dog, Chelsea.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to friend Bonnie for her wonderful help and care over the years; as well as Dr. Klynowsky for the wonderful and immediate care she provided along with the staff at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospice unit for all of the care and attention they provided to the family; and with deep appreciation to the friends at the Social Security Disability Office, Wilkes-Barre, for all the compassion they have shown to "Don the Guard" over the years.

Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.