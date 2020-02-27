AVOCA — Donald M. George Sr., 91, of Avoca passed away on Feb. 24, 2020, at the home of his daughter in Spring City. Donald is survived by his wife, Wendy (Andrews) George. Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday from Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of the Apostles Parish Church, 715 Hawthorne St., Avoca. Friends may call 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be held at the Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Township.