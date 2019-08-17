Donald P. Marx Sr., "Hambone," 86, of Harveys Lake, Wilkes-Barre, and The Villages, Florida, passed away Thursday evening, Aug. 15, 2019, in the Inpatient Unit of Geisinger Residential Hospice, South Wilkes-Barre, surrounded by family.

He was born in Wilkes-Barre on May 23, 1933, the son of the late Joseph and Mary Hayes Marx. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

Donald attended GAR Memorial High School. He and his wife, Lorraine Marx, were the founders of Marx Sheet Metal Inc. Donald continued as an owner and CEO of Marx Sheet Metal & Mechanical Inc. of Wilkes-Barre and Halo/Marx Sheet Metal of Northern New Jersey.

He served as a board member and past president of the Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning Contractors National Association of NEPA, a board member of the Mechanical Contractors of Association of America, board member and two-time past president of the Harveys Lake Protective Association, past member of the Wilkes-Barre Lions Club, and was a member of the American Legion Post 967 of Harveys Lake and the Lady Lake American Legion Post 347 of Lady Lake, Florida. Donald was a member of Our Lady of Victory Church, Harveys Lake, and former member of St. Nicholas Church, Wilkes-Barre. Donald was also a proud 50+ year member of Sheet Metal Local Union 44 of NEPA. Donald was an active member of the GAR Memorial Class of 1952.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Lynch Marx; sons Donald Jr. and Ronald; a brother, Joseph; sisters Dolores Russell and Mary Ejsmont; and great-granddaughter Maya Marx.

Surviving are his sons, Thomas and his wife, Nancy, of Plains Township, and Joseph and his wife, Angie, of Hanover Township; grandchildren Thomas Marx Jr. and his wife, Sharon, Jason Marx and his wife, Stacie, Ryan Marx and his wife, Kristin, of Lehman Township, Mandy, Brandon, Jenna and Mackenzie Marx; great-grandchildren Kassie, Kelsie, Karlie, Kenzie, Thomas, Daniel, Kaytie, Jaxon, Jace, Hailey, Kaitlyn, Tryston, Amirah and Hunter; numerous nieces and nephews; and his companion of many years, Mary Brostoski.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday from the Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 Second St., Harveys Lake. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township.

His love of Harveys Lake, boating, dancing, laughter and harassing those around him was only surpassed by his love for his family and helping others.

The family would also like to take this time to express their overwhelming appreciation to a very dear family friend, Debbie Owen, for the unending care, devotion and love that was given to Don during his last years.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Donald's memory to Our Lady of Victory Church, 16 Second St., Harveys Lake, PA 18618, or The , 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.

Online condolences may be made by visiting Donald's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.