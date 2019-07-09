PITTSTON — Donald R. Kondrosky, 82, of Pittston, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at his home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Robert Kondrosky and Marion Hlad.

Mr. Kondrosky was a graduate of North Scranton High School and went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army 11th Airborne Division from June 1955 until July 1958, Augsburg, Germany.

He was a member of the Pittston American Legion.

Preceding him in death was his brother, Robert Kondrosky.

Surviving are his children: son Donald and his wife, Jean, of Shickshinny, and their children, Ryan, Kristin, Jillian, and Amber and her husband, Nicholas Condon, and their son, Benjamin Condon, of Sweet Valley; daughter Joann and her husband, John Barbacci, of Noxen, and their children, Brandon and Rachel Barbacci; and sons Michael, of North Carolina, John, of Pittston, Richard, of Avoca, James and his daughter, Lilian Kondrosky, of Maryland, Joseph, of Pittston, and Thomas and his wife, Christine, of Scranton.

Also surviving is a sister, Linda Buckley, of Scranton.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Gubbiotti Funeral Home LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter.

Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

To send the family an expression of sympathy or an online condolence, please visit www.gubbiottifh.com.