STILLWATER — Donald Leroy Rittenhouse is celebrating his 92nd birthday in heaven.

He was born Nov. 15, 1927, to his parents John Jacob Rittenhouse and Edna Louella (Nicholson) Rittenhouse in Elizabeth, New Jersey, and he made his final trip home on Nov. 14, 2019, from Bonham's Nursing Home and Rehab facility in Stillwater.

Prior to being at Bonham's, he had been living with his niece, Ann Louise (Rittenhouse) Hoover, her husband Gregg and his grandniece Carrie. Known affectionately to all as "Uncle Donald", he was always quick with a quip and a smile. He always said he wasn't smart, "just quick," even though he was worldly smart and well-traveled.

He was a graduate of Huntington Mills High School and earned his diploma while away at basic training at the age of 18. Uncle Donald tried to enlist in the Navy at age 17, but it was discovered on the last test that he was color blind. So instead he was drafted into the Army Air Force. He completed his basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi, and was then deployed to Japan during the end of World War II. He worked as a switchboard operator, and even though they wanted him to stay he was given an honorable discharge after serving 18 months.

Uncle Donald returned home and promptly went on to travel the United States. He lived in Alaska for eight summers working as a government road surveyor. When home in Pennsylvania, he worked and eventually retired from B.G. Coon as a bridge surveyor. In 2018, Uncle Donald hit one of his proudest milestones and traveled to Hawaii. As soon as he landed in Hawaii, he was able to tell the world that he had traveled to all 50 states of this country that he loved so much.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers: John, Edward and Joseph Rittenhouse; and his sister Carolyn (Rittenhouse) Mancinelli.

He is survived by his many loving nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

We love you Uncle Donald, and this is not goodbye, just a see you soon. Love, Ann Louise and Gregg, Larry and Michele, Kim and Tom, Eric, Carrie, Sara, Wade & Morgan, Rhiannon & Spencer, Ezra, Grace, George, Boston, and Kendalynn.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Pine Grove Cemetery, Harveyville, with Pastor Michael Bodek of the Bethel Hill /airmount Springs United Methodist Charge, officiating.

Arrangements are in the care of Clarke Piatt Funeral Home Inc., Hunlock Creek.