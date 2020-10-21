1/1
Donald Thomas "Itchy" Weaver
1934 - 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Donald Thomas "Itchy" Weaver, 86, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

At General Hospital, Born in Wilkes-Barre on April 25, 1934. He was the son of the late Warren and Lillian Thomas Weaver.

Donald attended Meyers High School. After high school, Donald enlisted in the Army as a medic overseas in Germany. He was honorably discharged in 1962. After service, Donald was employed at Hotel Sterling as a maitre D. Prior to retirement, he was employed at Fox Hill Country Club as a mixologist for 25 years.

Donald is a member of Amvet Post 59 in Hanover Township. Donald was known affectionately to all of his friends as Itchy. He loved watching his favorite football team — the Steelers — and golf. He was best known for his ability to make you laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Edward, Warren, Jack, David and Robert. Sisters, Elizebeth Knight and Shirley Weaver.

He is survived by his loving daughter, Sylvia and her husband, Jerry Havard, with whom he resided with. Son, Mark and his wife, Janice Weaver, grandchildren, Jeff Weaver, Samantha Havard and Debi Weaver, great-granddaughter, Kylie Krashnack, sister, Nancy Burke.

Funeral service will be held on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at 12 noon from the Yeosock Funeral Home, 40 S. Main St., Plains. Interment will be Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call on Friday from 10 to 12 noon.



Published in Times Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
