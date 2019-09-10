JACKSON TWP. — Donald Thompson, 77, of Jackson Township, passed away at his home Monday, Sept. 9, 2019.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 27, 1942, he was the son of the late Harold and Edith Thompson.

Don graduated from Lake-Lehman High School in 1960 and joined the National Guard, where he was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

Don was employed as a truck driver with ACME Markets until he retired in 1992. He was a Boy Scout leader, car enthusiast and former member of the Corvette Club. He loved spending time at home with his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann (Sholtis) Thompson.

Surviving are his daughter, Kelly Stepanski and husband Thomas; son Donald Jr. and wife Margaret; daughter Denise DuBois and husband Bryon; grandchildren Stanley Brudnicki, Chad Brudnicki, TJ Stepanski, Job Stepanski, Ethan DuBois, Lilli Stepanski, Jake DuBois and Donald Thompson III; great-grandchildren Liam and Landon Brudnicki; brother Robert Thompson; and sister Nancy Swartz.

All are invited to attend funeral services to be held 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at the Chapel in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, 612 Mt. Olivet Road, Wyoming. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.