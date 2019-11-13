MESHOPPEN — Donald F. Weitz, 59, of Meshoppen, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, at Mountain City Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Hazel Township.

Born in Somerville, New Jersey, on Sept. 12, 1960, he was the son of the late Howard Weitz, Sr. and survived by Irene Korf Weitz.

Donald is also survived by his son, Donald Jr., U.S. Air Force, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida and his wife Heather; daughter Vanessa Weitz and fiancé Matthew Sprague of Jenningsville; brother Howard L. Weitz, Jr and wife Mary Ann of Avoca; grandchildren Gavin, Tyler, Lillian and Carson.

Family and friends are invited to attend Donald's Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by the Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment will follow in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday at Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.