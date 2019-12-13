MOUNTAIN TOP — Donna Marie Kozden, 56, of Mountain Top passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon Dec. 11, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on Oct. 14, 1963, in Kingston, she was the daughter of Edward and Joann (Klocko) Kozden and the oldest of four children.

Donna graduated from Bishop Hoban High School, Wilkes-Barre, in 1981. She attended the University of Scranton and graduated with a degree in international studies.

Donna was a compassionate woman who saw beauty in everything and everyone. She valued the simple things, always approaching life with humor and gratitude. She fought her battle with cancer with tremendous courage and grace, leaning on her steadfast faith in God as her strength.

Donna cherished everything about her daughter Erica and loved nothing more than spending time with her. This past spring while Erica was studying abroad in Rome they traveled Italy together, enjoying this "trip of a lifetime" and making lasting memories. Donna had a passion for reading, learning, traveling, antiquing and loved trying new recipes to share with her family and friends. She loved the Christmas season and delighted in sharing the magic of this holiday with the children of her family.

Donna was the human resource manager for George J. Hayden Inc. and the Howard Company. Upon the completion of her Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) certification, she assisted in the Associated Builders and Contractors Apprenticeship and training program for the Hayden and Howard teams. She was a true advocate for the employees and a vital asset to the company. Prior to her job at Hayden she was a paralegal for law firms in Philadelphia and North Carolina. Involved in her community, Donna served as a Girl Scout leader and was an active member of St. Jude Church and School.

Donna was preceded in death by her grandparents, Peter and Anna Kozden and Stanley and Helen Klocko.

Surviving are her daughter Erica Stuccio, Mountain Top; sister Karen (Kozden) and husband George Hayden, Mountain Top; brother Eddie Kozden and wife Leah (Slattery), Breinigsville, Eric Kozden, Mountain Top; nieces and nephews Jillian, Matthew, Kyra and Lauren Hayden, Jacob Kozden, Ethan and Sydney Kozden, all of whom she loved dearly.

A Mass of Christian Burial to celebrate her life will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 in St. Jude Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.

Friends and family may call from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.