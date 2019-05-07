NANTICOKE — Donna M. Cottrino, 93, of Nanticoke, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center, Sheatown, where she was a patient for the past six years.

Born Oct. 25, 1925, in Nanticoke, she was a daughter of the late Steven P. and Helen M. Graboske Cottrino. Donna attended and graduated from Nanticoke Schools and furthered her education in business. She was employed by Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center as a secretary for many years until retiring.

Taking after her father, who was an accomplished musician and conductor of symphony orchestras, Donna was a very talented pianist and vocalist. She shared her great talent by teaching piano for many years.

In her younger years, she and her family enjoyed spending summers at their cottage at Lake Silkworth.

She was deeply devoted to her parents and sister, Shirley, with whom she was inseparable until her passing on July 6, 2017.

In addition to her parents and sister, Shirley, she was preceded in death by a sister, Diane, on Feb. 12, 1939.

Surviving are cousins, many friends and acquaintances.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with Pastor Timothy G. Hall, of Nebo Baptist Church, Nanticoke, officiating.

Interment will follow on the family plot in Hanover Green Cemetery, Hanover Township.

A viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the times of the service Thursday at the funeral home.