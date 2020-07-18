1/1
Donna M. Miscavage
WAPWALLOPEN — Donna M. Miscavage, 66, of Wapwallopen, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Bertha J. Polto Ceppa.

In her younger years, she was employed at the Quaker Oats Manufacturing Company in Mountain Top and she had a passion for gardening, especially flowers.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Miscavage.

She is survived by her cherished daughter, Lee Ann Mylet and her husband, Frank, of Wapwallopen.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public services.

Arrangements by Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, www.DesiderioFuneralHome.com.



Published in Times Leader from Jul. 18 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
