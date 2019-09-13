DALLAS — Donna M. Palmentere, 72, of Dallas, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 2, 2019, while surrounded by loved ones at Celtic Hospice, Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Chuck and Della Sakowski.

Donna grew up in Hanover Township, was a graduate of Hanover Township High School and loved spending time with her family at their cottage at Limerick Lake, Ontario, Canada. After graduation, Donna worked in banking at Triple A Alarm Co. and at Postupak Painting Co. Donna was an avid reader who loved spending time by the pool and was an animal lover with a big heart. Most of all, Donna loved caring for and spending time with her niece, Candice "Candy" Williams.

Donna was preceded in death by her son, Brent Postupak, and niece Candy Williams.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 23 years, Charles Palmentere; her brother, Charlie and wife Chris, of Harveys Lake; sister-in-law Vivian Williams, of Forty Fort; brother-in-law Joseph Palmentere and wife Nancy, of Forty Fort; her stepchildren, Peter, Michelle and Mrs. Jennifer Oborski; and multiple nieces and nephews.

The family thanks the staff at the Celtic Hospice for the amazing, compassionate care they provided to Donna.

Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17, in Holy Family Parish Church, Luzerne. Final services will be held privately by the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Chip Farm Animal Refuge in memory of Donna Palmentere.