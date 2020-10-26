HARVEYS LAKE — Donna Marie Gashi, 59, of Harveys Lake, passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Township.

Born in Kingston on May 8, 1961, Donna was the daughter of Robert F. and Agnes (Perconte) Gashi, of Wyoming.

Donna was previously employed by Offset Paperback in Dallas for many years.

Donna was very musically inclined and blessed with a beautiful singing voice as well.

Surviving in addition to her parents, Robert and Agnes Gashi, Donna is survived by her brother, Robert Forrest, and his wife, Kim, of Tunkhannock.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Bednarski Funeral Home, 168 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming.