WILKES-BARRE — Donna Marie Volinski Sofa Krull, of Wilkes-Barre, 63, died Oct. 8, 2020. Celebration of life will be Monday, with visitation 5 to 8 p.m. and a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. at McLaughlin's, 142 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Mask and social distancing protocols will be in effect.