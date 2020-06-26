PLAINS TWP. — Donna Marie Yankowski, 78, of Plains Twp., and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died June 25, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. If attending funeral Mass, please go directly to church Monday. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and church.
Published in Times Leader from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.