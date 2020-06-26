PLAINS TWP. — Donna Marie Yankowski, 78, of Plains Twp., and formerly of Wilkes-Barre, died June 25, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday at St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. If attending funeral Mass, please go directly to church Monday. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Corcoran Funeral Home, Inc., 20 S. Main St., Plains. Due to the pandemic, social distancing and masks are required at the funeral home and church.