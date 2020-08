LAKE WINOLA — Donna (Hughes) Maul, age 59, recently of Lake Winola, died Aug. 11, 2020. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at the Mayfield Hose Co., Engine 59, 900 Maple St., Mayfield, on Sunday between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home, Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.