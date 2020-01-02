SLOCUM TWP. — Donna M. Myers, 67, of Slocum Township, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre Hospice.

Born in Munich, West Germany, she was a daughter of the late Hryhoryj and Katarzyna Wasik Poszeluznyj.

Donna resided in Nanticoke for many years before moving to Slocum. She worked for the former Davis Nursing Home in Mountain Top for several years as a nurse's aide.

Donna enjoyed her family and friends and spent most of her free time doing just that.

Donna was preceded in death, in addition to her parents, by her husband, Dennis; her twin sons, David and Eugene; and her brother Stanley Poszeluznyj.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Kelly Haffner and her husband Fritz, Wapwallopen; her son, Kevin Myers and his wife Michele, Roaring Brook Township; and her daughter Tara Piech, Mineola, New York; her granddaughter, Avery Myers; and her brother, Theodore Poszeluznyj, Nanticoke..

Funeral arrangements for Donna will be private and held at the convenience of the family. McCune Funeral Home, Mountain Top, is assisting the family.