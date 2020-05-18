FORTY FORT — It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of Donna R. (DR) Gray, formerly of Forty Fort, and Rehoboth Beach, Del. She was living in Lancaster at the time of her death. DR was a graduate of Forty Fort High School (Class of 1959) and East Stroudsburg University. DR was active in teaching and coached swimming, tennis, lacrosse, field hockey and basketball. She was happiest on the water, sailing her 36.5 Pearson (Bon Accord) boat. She had her captain's license and was always read to race wherever the winds took her, even sailing from Ft. Lauderdale to New Jersey on the Gulf Stream. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Richard Bunn, as well as her niece and nephews — Richard Bunn (Susan), Susan Bartels, and David Bunn (Christiane). She is also survived by several grandnieces and grandnephews. Services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store